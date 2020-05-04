Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Micro Perforated Films For Packaging Market 2019 – key leaders analysis, Gross margin, Segmentation, Demands, Future trends, Growth, Emerging technology by regional Forecast to 2024

A recent market study on the global Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market reveals that the global Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market is discussed in the presented study.

The Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Micro Perforated Films For Packaging market.

Wraps/Rolls packaging type segment to grab majority share of the global micro perforated films for packaging market during the period of assessment

In terms of value and volume, the wraps/rolls segment dominated the global micro perforated films for packaging market in 2016. The segment is estimated to account for close to 50% share of the global micro perforated films for packaging market by the end of 2026 due to rise in usage of wraps as a convenient source of packaging. The segment is expected to be valued at more than US$ 550 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%. The segment is stated to account for more than US$ 900 Mn by the end of 2026. The wraps/rolls segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of close to US$ 400 Mn and expand 1.7X between 2016 and 2026.

Rapid growth of the retail sector and increase in food delivery services are factors likely to fuel the growth of the wraps/rolls segment

It has been observed that the number of retail outlets such as supermarkets, hyper markets and local stores has increased across the globe over the past few years. The changing lifestyle of people and rapid urbanisation are responsible for the significant growth of the retail and FMCG sector in emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific. Increasing per capita disposable income further helps in boosting the retail sector growth across the globe. All these factors are expected to make a positive impact on the consumption of food products that require wrap/rolls packaging, thus appreciably increasing demand in the wraps/rolls segment over the forecasted period. Shelf life is a crucial decisive factor for end users while selecting packaging films and corresponding compatible equipment. Wraps/rolls packaging enables micro perforated films packaging producers, co-packers and retailers to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionary, frozen food and ready-to-eat food, and creates ample opportunities for industries to amplify the market share. Micro perforated films also render a visual appeal to the products, which in turn attracts customers. Even a small increase in shelf life, specifically in meat products, is a valuable proposition for engaged industry participants and creates a substantial opportunity for companies to enhance their market footprint, which in turn is likely to fuel the growth of the wraps/rolls segment.

Demand for packaged food and beverages has been on the rise owing to consumers getting attracted to features such as portability, single handed use and easy opening property of the product. The use of micro perforated films, which are considered as an economical and convenient method of packaging is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to customer convenience. Consumers are mainly preferring wraps for packaging as they can be easily opened and closed, which is convenient when it comes to ready-to-eat food and bakery products. This factor is expected to create a positive impact on the wraps/rolls segment over the projected period. Over the past few years consumers are preferring more ready-to-eat and takeaway food, owing to changes in their lifestyle, increase in per capita disposable income and rapid urbanisation in emerging economies. In addition, habits of food consumption of customers have changed rapidly owing to corporate work culture and industrialisation. These changes are observed in emerging economies where more number of food outlets and online food delivery services have mushroomed over the years. Consumers prefer their food products to stay hygienic for a longer period of time; as a result, there is a rising demand for wraps/rolls.

Wrap/rolls segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the APEJ micro perforated films for packaging market during the period of assessment

In Latin America, the wraps/rolls segment is expected to be valued in excess of US$ 50 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the predicted period. In the APEJ regional market, the segment is estimated to expand at 5.9% CAGR and is likely to account for more than US$ 120 Mn in 2017. In Japan, the segment is anticipated to grab close to 50% market share during 2016-2026. The wraps/rolls segment has better potential during the forecast period in the MEA micro perforated films for packaging market and it is likely to reach more than US$ 60 Mn by the end of 2026.

