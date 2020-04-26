Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Inductive Proximity Sensors Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2021

A recent market study on the global Inductive Proximity Sensors market reveals that the global Inductive Proximity Sensors market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Inductive Proximity Sensors market is discussed in the presented study.

Key Segments Covered:

Type Self-contained Amplifier-in-cable Separate Amplifier

Industry Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Automotive Aerospace and Defense Pharmaceutical Packaging Others



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

SEA and other of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA and Other APAC



Japan

China

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

SICK AG

Panasonic Corporation

Omron Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Keyence Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Autonics Corporation

Rockwell Automation GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs

Riko Opto-electronics Co., Ltd.

