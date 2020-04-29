Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market Volume Analysis by 2026

Analysis of the Global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market

Segmentation Analysis of the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market

The Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market report evaluates how the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market in different regions including:

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global green & bio-based solvents market by segmenting it in terms of products such as bio-based methanol, bio-based ethanol, bio-based propanol, bio-based butanol, bio-based propylene glycol, ethyl lactate, d-limonene, methyl soyate, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for green & bio-based solvents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of green & bio-based solvents for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of green & bio-based solvents has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and applications of green & bio-based solvents. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global green & bio-based solvents market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., BioAmber Inc., BioMCN, Corbion nv, Galactic, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Florida Chemical Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. and Cobalt Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global green & bio-based solvents market as follows:

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Product Analysis

Bio-based Methanol

Bio-based Ethanol

Bio-based Propanol

Bio-based Butanol

Bio-based Propylene Glycol

Ethyl Lactate

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others (Including hydrogen peroxide, bio-based butanediol, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Commercial & Domestic Cleaning

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Questions Related to the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

