Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Gas Circuit Breaker Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Gas Circuit Breaker market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Gas Circuit Breaker market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Gas Circuit Breaker market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Gas Circuit Breaker market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Gas Circuit Breaker market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Gas Circuit Breaker market during the assessment period.

Gas Circuit Breaker Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Gas Circuit Breaker market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Gas Circuit Breaker market. The Gas Circuit Breaker market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Industrial segment continues to show its dominance throughout the forecast period

The industrial segment in the end use category is expected to grow at a significant pace to reach a high valuation. The use of gas circuit breakers in the industrial sector has been rising since past several years. The increasing adoption of gas circuit breakers has made the industrial segment a highly lucrative one with greater market attractiveness. In 2017, the industrial segment is valued at about US$ 372 Mn and is anticipated to touch a value of more than US$ 580 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This rise in value is accompanied by moderate growth of the segment. The industrial segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the period of assessment.

Gas circuit breakers to witness less adoption in the residential sector

Typically residential sector is marked with low to medium voltages. Gas circuit breakers are typically used to chop voltages that range from medium to high magnitudes. The use of gas circuit breakers in the industrial sector is less compared to industrial sector where huge power surges are prevalent. The residential segment, is thereby expected to show sluggish growth rate throughout the period of assessment. It is poised to register a low value CAGR of 3.9% during the said period. The residential segment reflects a market valuation of US$ 40 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a value bit under US$ 59 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

Regional understanding of various end use segments

In the North America gas circuit breaker market, the industrial segment reflects a value a bit under US$ 90 Mn in 2017. In the Western Europe gas circuit breaker market, the residential segment is expected to reflect higher growth rate than the industrial segment and is poised to register a 3.3% value CAGR throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region also reflects high growth potential for the global market. In the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) gas circuit breaker market, the industrial segment is projected to reach a noteworthy value CAGR of 5.6% during the 2017-2027 timeline.

