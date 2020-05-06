Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Functional Apparel Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

Global Functional Apparel Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Functional Apparel market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Functional Apparel market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Functional Apparel market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Functional Apparel market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Functional Apparel market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Functional Apparel market during the assessment period.

Functional Apparel Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Functional Apparel market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Functional Apparel market. The Functional Apparel market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of type which includes sportswear, footwear, innerwear, socks and outdoor apparel. Geographically, the report classifies the global Functional Apparel Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also includes analysis of countries such as U.S., Canada, EU5, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report includes Y-o-Y growth comparison analysis, basis point share analysis and absolute opportunity in the market, market attractiveness and prominent trends globally. Furthermore, report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players categorized in sportswear, footwear, socks, innerwear and outdoor apparel in the global functional apparel market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players. Major players and premium/performance brands are profiled in the functional apparel market. Furthermore, major players and premium/performance brand profiled contains company overview, financial information, SWOT analysis, business strategy and product portfolio such as product claims, key brands and price range.

Key players profiled in the global functional apparel market are categorized as the market players and premium/performance brands playing major role in five categories which are sportswear, outdoor apparel, socks, innerwear and footwear. Further, market players considered in functional apparel market are Addidas, Nike Inc., Columbia, Under Armour Inc., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., New Balance Inc., Puma, Patagonia, Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Asics Corporaton, Wacoal, Victoria Secret, Pink (L Brands), Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, True & Co.(PVH Corporation), Hanesbrand Inc., Jockey International, Hugo boss, Russell Brands, LLC. and Umbro. Further, premium/performance brand are Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH, Merrell, Montane, RHONE, VF Corporation, Geox, Berghaus Limited (Pentland Brands Limited), RY International, Polar Stuff, Red Wing Shoe Company, Playboy Enterprises, Triumph International, Thai Sock Co., Ltd., Mountain Equipment, PENFIELD, THORLO, Inc., 2(x)ist, Inc., Admiral Sportswear Ltd., Wilson Sporting Goods, Bata Corporation, Brooks Sports, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway), Clarus Corporation (Black Diamond Equipment), Fenix Outdoor International AG, Cole and Parker Co., Kappa, etnies, Fila, Inc., French Connection, Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway) and Gainup Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Functional Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Innerwear Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Footwear Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Socks Non-Athletic Socks



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

