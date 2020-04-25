Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Connected Living Room Market 2019 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The global Connected Living Room market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Connected Living Room market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Connected Living Room market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Connected Living Room market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Connected Living Room market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically the global connected living room market has been broadly segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Rest of the World (RoW) and Europe. North America led the global connected living room market in 2015. Asia Pacific is the most attractive region in the global connected living room market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period 2016 to 2024. High penetration rate of consumer electronics and transformation of living rooms are driving the market in North America.

Some of the key strategy adopted by the key players in the global connected living room market includes focus in research and development, product development, acquiring other companies which are operating in the same line of business as the company.The key players operating in the global connected living room market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon, South Korea), Seimens AG (Munich, Germany), Eaton Corporation (Dublin, Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil Malmaison, Franc), General Electric (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (Ferguson, U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (Milwaukee, U.S.), Littelfuse Inc. (Chicago, U.S.), Toshiba Corp. (Tokyo, Japan) and Hitachi, Ltd.( Tokyo, Japan).

This report provides strategic analysis of the connected living room market and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The report covers competitive analysis of various market segments based on by components and product type and an in depth cross sectional analysis of the connected living room market is provided across different geographic segments.

The Connected Living Room market has been segmented as follows:

Global Connected Living Room Market: By Components

Sensors

Thermostats

Cameras

Data Storage System

Communication Devices

Others

Global Connected Living Room Market: By Product Type

Consumers computing

TV systems

Set-top boxes

Gaming Consoles

Security Systems

Smart Plugs

Wireless Speakers

Others

Global Connected Living Room Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Rest of the World South America Middle East Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Connected Living Room market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Connected Living Room market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Connected Living Room Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Connected Living Room market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Connected Living Room market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

