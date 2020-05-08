Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Camping Tents Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2018 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Camping Tents market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Camping Tents market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Camping Tents market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Camping Tents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Camping Tents market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Camping Tents market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Camping Tents Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Camping Tents market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Camping Tents market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

market players are also focusing on introducing innovative designs of camping tents to attract a larger consumer base across the globe. Nordisk – a Danish manufacturer of camping equipment – recently designed a camping tent resembling the traditional nomadic tepees, which is called ‘Alfheim’. This camping tent is inspired by the shape of nomadic tepees, which is made of cotton and is easy to build. Nordisk tested the strength and resistance level of Alfheim to the wind in a professional wind tunnel, to define the reliability of these tends to be used as camping tents.

Similarly, SmithFly – an American outdoor equipment company – recently introduced a floating camping tent, which is called ‘Shoal Tent’. The tent structure and the “six-inch thick drop stitched” base are inflatable, and the base acts as an air mattress. Also, comfort and ease of use of camping tents remain important factors that can impact the purchasing decisions of consumers. Developing such innovative types of camping tent can help market players to attract a huge number of consumers and establish a stronger position in the camping tents market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Camping Tents market segments are included in the report.

