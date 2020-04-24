Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Blanket Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2028

A recent market study on the global Blanket market reveals that the global Blanket market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blanket market is discussed in the presented study.

The Blanket market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Blanket market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Blanket market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Blanket Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Blanket market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Blanket market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Blanket market

The presented report segregates the Blanket market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Blanket market.

Segmentation of the Blanket market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Blanket market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Blanket market report.

companies profiled in the report has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The blanket market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis of the blanket market and the impact of macro-economic factors on the blanket market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the blanket market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments of the global blanket market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the blanket market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of blankets. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the blanket market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and the adoption of blankets in the global market, FMI has developed a market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the blanket market, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies operating in the market is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global blanket market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the blanket market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the blanket market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the global blanket market include Hudson’s Bay Company; Pendleton Woolen Mills; Boll & Branch Co.; Faribault Woolen Mill Company; Biddeford Blankets, LLC; Kanata Blanket Company; Urbanara; American Blanket Company; Klippan Textil AB; The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited; Medline Industries, Inc.; Jarden Corporation; Beurer GmbH; Silentnight Group Ltd.; Shanghai Easun Group; New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd.;Barker Textiles; Morphy Richards Ltd.; UAB Silkeborg and Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

