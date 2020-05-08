Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Auto Infotainment Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 to 2026

The presented market report on the global Auto Infotainment market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Auto Infotainment market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Auto Infotainment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Auto Infotainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Auto Infotainment market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Auto Infotainment market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Auto Infotainment Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Auto Infotainment market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Auto Infotainment market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key players involved in the global auto infotainment market include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED and Garmin Ltd.

Automotive Grade Linux to Fuel Auto Infotainment Applications

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is accelerating auto infotainment applications, directing car makers towards connected cars. AGL collaborative project is connecting technology companies, suppliers and car makers to speed up the adoption and development of completely open software pile for connected cars. Car makers, for instance Toyota, are promoting activities associated with automotive grade Linux with a view to promote developments in auto infotainment systems. Automotive Grade Linux is planning to enhance entire software stack in the vehicle, which includes head up display, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), telematics instrument cluster as well as autonomous driving. This is expected to have a positive impact on automotive infotainment market.

Voice control – an Upcoming Development in Infotainment Systems

Carmakers have gone over the edge with respect to automation in automotive infotainment. Recent innovations and developments include voice control for infotainment systems that car makers are offering. They are turning to Google (Android Auto), Amazon and Apple (CarPlay) to provide seamless solutions. For example, Toyota has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa – a cloud based voice control model – in few of its new models. With Alexa passengers or drivers can control the movement of the car as well as infotainment systems, including selecting songs, playing movies, changing destinations, as well as control smart home devices from far afield. Such innovations are supporting the adoption of auto infotainment systems, making consumers to integrate them to their vehicles.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Reflect High Potential for Auto Infotainment

Automotive industry across the globe has taken a new turn towards introducing new developments in vehicles. Automotive sector in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has remained strong with growing sales of passenger cars across emerging economies. Owing to high population preferring cars in countries such as China and India, it has become necessary for manufacturers to enhance their production capacities. Moreover, with ongoing innovations in cars, especially in infotainment, people are more inclined towards adopting advanced and latest systems for their vehicles. This has contributed to the sale of auto infotainment systems in APEJ, thus fuelling growth of the global market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Auto Infotainment market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Auto Infotainment Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Auto Infotainment market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Auto Infotainment market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Auto Infotainment market

Important queries related to the Auto Infotainment market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Auto Infotainment market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Auto Infotainment market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Auto Infotainment ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

