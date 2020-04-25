Additive Manufacturing Market To Witness Tremendous Growth In Forecasted Period 2020-2027: 3D Systems, Inc.,Stratasys Ltd.,3T RPD, LTD.,Arcam AB

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Additive Manufacturing Market market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

3D Systems, Inc. Stratasys Ltd. 3T RPD, LTD. Arcam AB EOS GmbH 3D Hubs B.V. ENVISIONTEC, INC. ProtoCAM Sciaky, Inc. GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Additive Manufacturing Market market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Additive Manufacturing Market market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), and selective laser sintering are the primary technologies used in additive manufacturing for production. These technologies are mainly adopted where the production volume is low, and product value is high. These technologies offer variations in surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and post-processing requirements. FDM is the leading technology in the global additive manufacturing market which is ideal for engineering-grade thermoplastic filaments to produce functional parts. For instance, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), and nylon are few of the common materials used in FDM additive manufacturing technology.

The additive manufacturing market segmentation is done on the basis of material, technology, and end-user. The additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of material into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others. Further, the additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of technology into Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Others. In recent years, a large number of industry sectors have displayed a various level of keenness to adopt the additive manufacturing solution. Accordingly, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user that includes automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others. On the basis of geography, the additive manufacturing market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

