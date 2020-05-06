DelveInsight’s “Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The DelveInsight Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment.

Diagnosis

This segment of the report covers the detailed diagnostic methods or tests for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Country Wise- Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) report encloses the detailed analysis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed Drugs

The report provides the details of the marketed product available for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) treatment.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Emerging Drugs

The report provides the details of the emerging therapies under the late and mid-stage of development for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) treatment.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Outlook

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

According to DelveInsight, Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market in 7MM.

The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom is provided in this section.

Japan Market Outlook

The total Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market size and market size by therapies in Japan is also mentioned.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) emerging therapies.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Pipeline Analysis

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Reasons to buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market

To understand the future market competition in the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

To understand the future market competition in the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market

What is Acute Kidney Injury?

Acute Kidney Injury or Acute Renal Failure is defined as an abrupt decline in renal function, clinically manifesting as a reversible acute increase in nitrogen waste products measured by blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine levels over the course of hours to weeks.

What was the Acute Kidney Injury market size in the 7 major markets in 2017?

The market size of AKI in the 7 MM was observed to be USD 4,082.95 Billion in 2017.

Which geography accounted for the largest Acute Kidney Injury market size?

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for the maximum market share in the overall market size of AKI in 2017.

What are the emerging therapies in the Acute Kidney Injury market?

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline products such as ANG-3777 (BB3; Angion Biomedica), QPI1002 (Quark Pharmaceutical), ASP1128 (Astellas Pharma), MB-102 (MediBeacon), Ruconest (Conestat alfa; PharmingTechnologies), recAP (AM Pharma), bRESCAP (Alloksys), Reltecimod (Atox Bio), EA-230 (Exponential Biotherapies) and Simdax (Levosimendan; Orion Pharma) are anticipated to bring shift Acute kidney injury market positively.

Which are the leading companies in Acute Kidney Injury market?

Key companies such as BB3; Angion Biomedica, Quark Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma, MediBeacon, Conestat alfa; PharmingTechnologies, AM Pharma, Alloksys, Atox Bio, Exponential Biotherapies, and Levosimendan; Orion Pharma are working fiercely to develop therapies in Acute kidney injury market.

Which therapy is expected to grab the maximum share in Acute Kidney Injury market during the study period 2017-30?

Out of all the emerging key therapies, ANG-3777 (Angion Biomedica) and QPI1002 (Quark Pharmaceuticals) are expected to grab maximum share of Acute kidney injury market.

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

4. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment and Management

8.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

13. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.