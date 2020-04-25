Active Implantable Medical Devices Market 2020: Major Competitors and Challenges of the Key Industry Players Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, LivaNova PLC

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Active Implantable Medical Devices market globally. This report on Active Implantable Medical Devices market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global active implantable medical devices market accounted to US$ 39,026.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 22,096.9 Mn by 2025.



Market Insights

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

The active implantable medical devices is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology, neurology and otology. Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation in September 2017, launched the Resonate family of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems. This product is powered by EnduraLife battery technology, which has double battery capacity as compared to other devices. Thus increasing the longevity of devices and managing heart failure more efficiently.

Key Competitors In Market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, William Demant Holding A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global active implantable medical devices industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below;

2018: In August, 2018, Abbott received FDA approval for software upgrade for its Infinity implants used to treat Parkinson’s and essential tremor full-body MRI compatibility.

2017: In November, 2017, Medtronic received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for the world’s smallest fully implantable spinal cord stimulator. The neurostimulator is placed under patient’s skin in order to deliver mild electrical impulses through a lead implanted in the epidural space, which act to block pain signals from going to the brain.

2016: In November 2016, BIOTRONIK today announced the launch of Inventra HF-T, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) that delivers an ultra-high energy with 42 joules (J) on the first shock. Thus providing technologically advanced products that improve patient lives.

Market segmentation:

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers, Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders, Neurostimulators, and Implantable Hearing Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialty Clinics) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

