Acrylamide Monomer Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

Acrylamide monomer, also known as Acrylamide, is a water-soluble vinyl monomer formed by the hydration of acrylonitrile. It has the chemical formula C3H5NO and is colourless, odourless and crystalline in form. It is used in the production of polyacrylamide, methylolacrylamide and other monomers. They are further used for a variety of applications ranging from use in adhesives to leather processing. One of the largest end-uses of acrylamide monomer is in waste and wastewater treatment. Some of the other end-uses include enhanced oil recovery, papermaking, ore processing, erosion control, portable water treatment, textile manufacturing, food additives, etc.

Get a Free Sample Report For Market Study – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=53

As a result of increasing environmental concerns, various governments have implemented stringent regulations regarding the treatment of industrial and residential wastewater which is expected to drive the demand for acrylamide monomer. Another major factor is the growth of various end-use industries of acrylamide monomer such as mining, paper and pulp, petroleum, etc. Out of these, the enhance oil recovery market is projected to witness the strongest growth, thereby, driving the demand for acrylamide monomer. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global acrylamide monomer market reached a volume of 1.59 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach a volume of around 2.23 Million Tons by 2025.

To view the report summary and Table of Contents, click on – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acrylamide-monomer-market

Expert Market Research has analysed the global acrylamide monomer market according to end-use, major regions:

Market breakup by End-Use:

Waste and Wastewater treatment

Petroleum

Pulp/Paper

Mining

Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

The major end-use industries of acrylamide monomer are waste and wastewater treatment, petroleum, paper and pulp, mining, coating, and printing and dying. Waste and wastewater treatment accounted for the largest share in 2019.

Region-wise, China represented the largest consumer of acrylamide monomer accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. The increasing water management and enhanced oil-recovery activities are driving the demand for acrylamide monomer in this region.

Other major consumers of acrylamide monomer are West Europe, the United States and Asia (excluding China).

Some of the key players operating in the global acrylamide monomer market include SNF Group, China National Petroleum Corporation, Kemira, Beijing Hengiu Oilfield and BASF.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

SNF Group

China National Petroleum Corporation

Kemira Oyj (HEL: KEMIRA)

Beijing Hengiu Oilfield

BASF SE (ETR: BAS)

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/textile-dyes-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxo-alcohol-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com