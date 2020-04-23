Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market Share 2025

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Snapshot

Acoustic wave sensors are a particular type of microelectromechanical systems, or MEMS, that depend on the use and modulation of acoustic waves in order to detect the presence of changes in a physical object or phenomenon. The acoustic wave sensor usually converts an electrical input into mechanical waves that can be influenced by the object or objects. This is because mechanical waves are easier modulated by physical phenomenon as opposed to electrical signals. Once a device receives the mechanical wave after being changed by the phenomenon, it is converted back into an electrical signal that can be compared to the original input signal. Changes in the electrical signal include time-delay between input and output signals, frequency, phase, and amplitude.

The wide array of applications for both surface acoustic wave sensors and bulk acoustic wave sensors include delay lines, transformers, oscillators, and filters. Both SAW and BAW applications in delay lines together provide additional advantages in terms of the signal wave technologies, such as in target generation in electronic warfare and in television and video communication sets. Surface acoustic wave sensors and bulk acoustic wave sensors both hold distinctive applications and advantages as well, and users can considers factors such as their footprint, frequency of operation, delay signals, and overall cost when applying these technologies in their projects.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: General Outline

The global acoustic wave sensors market is expected to grow at a considerable rate due to its competitive edge over other technologies. Acoustic wave sensors have various applications in automotive, industrial, and other industries. Acoustic wave sensors are gradually replacing conventional sensors, and are being extensively used in variety of applications such as industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, military, and aerospace.

The research study is projected at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global acoustic wave sensor market. The research study also includes a comprehensive segmentation of the global acoustic wave sensor market, on the basis of application, and geography.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Segment Analysis

The global acoustic wave sensor (SAW and BAW) market is segmented into two major categories; based on technology, surface acoustic wave sensors and bulk acoustic wave sensors. On the basis of sensing parameter, the market is segmented into temperature, pressure, mass, viscosity, torque, chemical vapor, humidity, and others. The market is also segmented by application into automotive, military and aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others.

The industrial application segment is expected to be the primary application of the acoustic wave sensors market. Due to their wireless and passive nature, they are well suited for rotating components. With a growing number of applications of these sensors such as emission control, tyre pressure monitoring, and torque measurement –the automotive segment accounts for the second largest application segment.

The healthcare industry is another key emerging segment for the acoustic wave sensors market. The demand for reliable, high performance, and low cost sensors is increasing, thereby leading to the expansion of new technologies such as nanotechnology, and micro technology, offering opportunities like low power consumption, mass production, and miniaturization.

The market is further segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The European region commands the largest share of the global market. Safety related mandates in North America and Europe are also driving the growth of sensors in the automotive industry.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Trends and Prospects

The market is driven by factors such as the growing automotive industry. In addition to this, low manufacturing cost is expected to act as driver for the global acoustic wave sensor market. The growing NANO technology applications and wireless connectivity advancements in information technology and telecom sectors is serving as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global acoustic wave sensor market. On the other hand, due to their replaceable nature, the growth of the global acoustic wave sensors market is restricted.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Key Players

The key players in the global acoustic wave sensor (SAW and BAW) market include Ceramtec, CTS Corporation, EPCOS, Epson Toyocom, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Raltron Electronics Corporation, Shoulder Electronics Ltd., and Triquint Semiconductor Inc.

