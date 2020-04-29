Achieving A CAGR of 6.9%, Tonometry Market During Forecast Period 2017-2024 | Outlook by Impact of COVID-19, Product Type, By Technology, By Modality, and By End Users

Tonometry Market Overview

Tonometry is referred to the diagnostic procedure to measures the pressure inside your eye that is known as intraocular pressure (IOP). This procedure is used for examination of glaucoma disease which can cause blindness by damaging the nerve inside the eye. Further, the tonometer is the optical device for the diagnosis of the intraocular pressure.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market)."

Market Size and Forecast

The global tonometry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global tonometry market is projected to account for outstanding sales by the end of 2024. Further, rising ophthalmic related healthcare development all over the globe is projected to foster the growth of the tonometry market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of eye disorders is also projected to bolster the growth of the tonometry market.

The global tonometry market is segmented into type, technology, modality, end-user, and region. Additionally, the type segment is further sub-segmented into applanation tonometry, pascal dynamic contour tonometer, rebound tonometer, and indentation tonometer. Further, the applanation tonometry segment is sub-segmented into contact and non-contact. From the above segments, the applanation tonometry segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue.

Moreover, the applanation tonometry segment is believed to register the highest CAGR by the end of 2024. Apart from this, the hospitals’ segment by end-user is envisioned to capture considerable CAGR over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing number of ophthalmic diagnostic centers in the developing regions is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of the tonometry market.

In terms of geography, North America is projected to dominate the global market of tonometry during the forecast period. Additionally, the U.S. is the leading country in this region due to numerous factors such as the presence of major key vendors. Moreover, various players are rigorously investing in research and development activities related to imaging diagnostic products which are also projected to flourish the growth of the tonometry market. Further, U.S. health care spending increased by 5.8% to reach USD 3.2 trillion which is also expected to impel the growth of the tonometry market by the end of 2024.

Europe region captured a significant share in the market of tonometry in 2016. Further, Western European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and others are believed to be the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for tonometry owing to rising healthcare expenditure.

Further, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing tonometry market by 2024. Moreover, the robust expansion of biotechnology companies in this region is expected to propel the growth of the tonometry market. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government in improving healthcare infrastructure are also envisioned to bolster the growth of the tonometry market. Moreover, the presence of the highest number of geriatric population in this region mainly in japan is also projected to uplift the demand for tonometry for the diagnosis of glaucoma disease.

Key players

The major key players for tonometry market are as follows

Topcon Corporation

Oculus Inc.

Keeler Ltd.

iCare Medical Inc.

Reichert Technologies

Rexxam Co., Ltd.

Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

Accutome Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc

TomeyUSA

and Notable Othe Players

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising incidences of glaucoma disease coupled with advancement in imaging diagnostic products for better diagnosis is expected to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of tonometry across the globe. Further, diabetes is one the major factor which is increasing the prevalence of eye disorders among the population.

Moreover, the growing old age population along with a high occurrence of diabetes among the older population across the globe is a major factor that is likely to propel the demand for tonometer during the forecast period. Additionally, according to U.S. Census Bureau, 8.5 percent of people worldwide (617 million) are aged 65 and over, further, this percentage is projected to boost to nearly 17 percent of the world’s population by 2050 (1.6 billion).

Furthermore, government initiatives to develop the healthcare infrastructure on the back of strengthening GDP figures of developing nations such as China, India, Malaysia, and other countries are envisioned to bolster the growth of the tonometry market. Additionally, according to vision2020australia, in Australia, 801,000 people aged 40 or over are expected to lose their vision by the end of 2020. Further, this factor is also predicted to foster the growth of the tonometry market. However, the high cost of tonometry is expected to hinder the growth of the tonometry market during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



