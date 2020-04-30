Acetone Market Size, Price, Demand, Industry Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acetone Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global acetone market reached a volume of almost 7 million metric tons in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of around 8.6 million metric tons by 2025.

The global acetone market is driven by the increasing growth of the construction and automobiles industry. The Asia Pacific is the leading market for acetone, holding almost 46% of the total global market share, and is followed by Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific, China is a significant country as it is the centre of acetone production. The country is also a significant importer of acetone, importing mostly from countries such as Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, etc. The most prominent regions for sourcing acetone are South Korea, Singapore, and South Africa.

In the Asia Pacific region, India is another major market for acetone. The government of India imposed anti-dumping duties (ADD) in the year 2015 for five years. This regulation was introduced for the protection of the domestic acetone industry so that it may thrive in the historical period. The domestic industry has undergone an adverse situation due to excess supply from foreign countries. The local industries requested this ban to guard their productions, including companies such as Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. (HOC) and Schenectady Herdillia Ltd. (SI Ltd.).

Acetone is a simple organic compound that is used in the production of bulk agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyestuffs, other explosives, and downstream chemicals. It has extensive applications in the manufacturing of rubber chemicals. It is produced by most leading chemical companies like INEOS Phenol, Sinopec Corporation (NYSE: SNP), and Dow Chemical Company, among others. INEOS and Sinopec had previously entered into an agreement to construct China’s largest acetone and phenol plant at the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park (NCIP) of China’s Jiangsu Province.

Market Analysis by Application:

Solvents Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) BPA Other

The acetone market, on the basis of application, is divided into solvents, methyl methacrylate (MMA), and BPA, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global acetone market is driven by the inflating disposable income of the population. The escalating end-use industries, including BPA and MMA, especially in emerging countries such as India and China, is enhancing the market growth. The increase in the pharmaceuticals and construction industries is expected to propel the market growth for acetone. The growth in the automobile industry is expected to enhance the market for acetone. The growing cosmetic industry in the significant regions has provided further impetus to the market growth for acetone. The expected increase in the extensive use of epoxy resins and polycarbonate will support the demand for acetone, further strengthening the market. The growing market of household cleaning products due to increasing awareness about hygiene among the consumers, especially the younger generation, is also driving the demand for acetone. The accelerated growth of the phenol market directly supports the acetone market, thus, aiding the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global acetone market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the applications and major regions of acetone. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global acetone market for (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. It analyses the global trade data for the global acetone market, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

INEOS Phenol Sinopec Corporation (OTCMKTS: SNPMF) Cepsa Mitsui Chemicals Group (OTCMKTS: MITUF) LG Chem, Ltd.(KRX: 051910) Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (TPE: 1326) Shell Chemical Honeywell International Inc.(NYSE: HON) Versalis S.p.A. Dow Chemical Company Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

