Acetic Anhydride Market Growth 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Price, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Expert Market Research

Acetic anhydride, also known as ethanoic anhydride, is a clear, free-flowing and highly combustible liquid with a bpungent smell. It is an important acetylation agent and solvent, widely used in the synthesis of various organic compounds. Some of the products manufactured using acetic anhydride include cellular acetate, acetylsalicylic acid, acetanilide, nitrofurans, modified starches, artificial sweeteners, bleach activators, bakery additives, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) BP Chemicals Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY) Jubilant Life Sciences (NSE: JUBILANT) DuPont SABIC (TADAWUL: 2010) PetroChina Ltd. (OTCMKTS: PCCYF) Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Daicel (OTCMKTS: DACHF) Sipchem (TADAWUL: 2310) Rhodia

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global acetic anhydride market reached a volume of 2.7 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach a volume of around 3.4 Million Tons by 2025.

The market is currently being driven by the demand for acetic anhydride from its various end-use industries, particularly for the manufacturing of cellulose acetate, which is further used to produce cigarette filters, textiles and clothing, tool handles, personal care products, etc. Other end-use industries of acetic anhydride include pharmaceuticals, TAED manufacturing, polymers & resins, flavours & fragrances, dyes, modified starches, etc.

Market breakup by End-Use:

Cellulose Acetate Flakes Pharmaceuticals Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED)

Market breakup by Region:

North America China Western Europe North East Asia South East Asia Middle East & Africa Eastern Europe

Key findings from the report:

Major end-use industries of acetic anhydride are cellulose acetate flake, pharmaceuticals and Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED). In 2019, the cellulose acetate flake industry represented the largest end-user of acetic anhydride accounting for the majority of total global consumption. It was followed by the pharmaceuticals industry and TAED manufacturing industry. Region-wise, North America represented the largest producer of acetic anhydride accounting for more than a third of the total global production. It was followed by China, Western Europe, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia. The acetic anhydride market is consolidated in nature with a number of global players dominating it. Some of the key global players include Celanese, BP

Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF and Jubilant Life Sciences. These players are expanding their production capacities and exploring new application areas of acetic anhydride, in order to increase their market share.

