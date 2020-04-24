Acetic Acid Market To Reach 24.51 Million Tons By 2025 | EXPERTMARKETRESEARCH.com

Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid, is a colourless liquid organic compound having a characteristic pungent smell and sour taste. It is prepared by bacterial fermentation or oxidation of ethanol.

Get a Free Sample Report For Market Study – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=25

Acetic acid has been classified as a weak acid and has numerous applications in various industries like pharmaceutical, construction, water treatment, rubber, plastics, etc. Vinegar, which is dilute acetic acid, is used as a food ingredient in kitchen. Acetic acid is also used in the manufacture of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), purified terepthalic acid (PTA), acetate esters, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global acetic acid market reached a volume of 17.28 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach a volume of around 24.51 Million Tons by 2025.

Read full report summary with Table of Content – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acetic-acid-market

The production of acetic acid has observed a significant growth during 2015-2019. VAM, the largest end-use industry of acetic acid, is used in manufacture of a number of polymers and resins for coatings, adhesives, paints, etc. As a result, the production of acetic acid is booming. Moreover, the rise in the production of other end-products such as PTA, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers, ethyl acetate and butyl acetate, etc. involving the consumption of acetic acid has also led to an increase in its demand. Population growth, emerging markets and government policies are some of the other factors stimulating the market growth.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global acetic acid market according to end-use and major regions:

Market breakup by End-use:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Acetic Anhydride

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Market breakup by Region:

China

North America

Western/Eastern Europe

North East Asia

South East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

The end-use industries of acetic acid include Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Acetic Anhydride, Ethyl Acetate and Butyl Acetate. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is one of the most rapidly growing end-use industries which accounts for around 33 % of its total global consumption.

Region-wise, Asia dominated the market with a share of more than two-fifth of the total global consumption. It was further followed by North America, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Being fragmented in nature, the global acetic acid market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include British Petroleum, Celanese, Shanghai Wujing, Jiangsu Sopo, Reliance, Eastman, Lyondell Basell, Daicell, Sipchem, Kuraray.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

BP plc (NYSE: BP)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)

Shanghai Wujing

Jiangsu Sopo

Reliance

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lime-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chlor-alkali-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]com

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com