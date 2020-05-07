Accelerating Demand for Hospital Asset Management to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Analysis of the Global Hospital Asset Management Market
The recent market study suggests that the global Hospital Asset Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Hospital Asset Management market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Hospital Asset Management market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Hospital Asset Management market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Hospital Asset Management market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Hospital Asset Management market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Hospital Asset Management market
Segmentation Analysis of the Hospital Asset Management Market
The Hospital Asset Management market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The Hospital Asset Management market report evaluates how the Hospital Asset Management is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Hospital Asset Management market in different regions including:
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Ascom, CenTrak (Halma plc), Awarepoint Corp., Ekahau, Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.), Impinj Inc., STANLEY Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.), Sonitor Technologies, and ZIH Corp. are some of the prominent players in the global market for hospital asset management. With the presence of numerous participants, the global market displays a highly competitive and fragmented structure. The key players in this market are expected to focus on product innovation and technological advancements in their current offerings over the forthcoming years in order to attain a competitive advantage over their rivals.
The global hospital asset management market has been segmented as follows:
By Product
- Real-time Location System (RTLS)
- Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
- Ultrasound
- Infrared
By Application
- Patient Management
- Staff Management
- Instrument Management
- Supply Chain Management
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
