Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Future Growth Prospect and Trends to 2027 by Top Key Players C&D Technologies, CLARIOS, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, Exide Technologies

The global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery uses saturated absorbent glass mats between the plates in place of gelled or liquid electrolytes. AGM batteries have a very low internal resistance and are able to deliver high currents on demand. Increasing investments in renewable energy are propelling the demand for these batteries during the forecast period. Several key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, such as the expansion of the product portfolio with new developments to stay competitive in the market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- C&D Technologies, Inc., CLARIOS, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Fullriver Battery, Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, Power Sonic Corporation, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Universal Power Group, Inc.

The absorbent glass mat battery market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to the advantages such as good electrical reliability and the ability to deep cycle. Also, the easy recyclability of these batteries is another factor fueling market growth. However, the rising preference for other effective alternatives in energy storage space may hamper the growth of the absorbent glass mat battery market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, large storage requirements in data centers offer lucrative growth prospects for key players of the absorbent glass mat battery market in the future.

The global absorbent glass mat battery market is segmented on the basis of voltage, application, and end user. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as 2-4 V, 6-8 V, and 12 V and above. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as energy storage, automotive, industrial, UPS, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as OEM and aftermarket.

The report analyzes factors affecting Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market in these regions.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

