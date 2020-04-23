$ 9,336 Mn |Application Development Market Report By Regional Revenue & Growth Forecast 2018-2023

Global Application Development Market Research Report: By Component (Hardware), By Deployment (On Cloud), By End-Users (IT & Telecommunications) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Oracle Corp. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), are the leading providers of application development solution in the global market. The growing demand for cloud computing and internet of things is one of the primary drivers of the application development market growth. The organizations can easily access apps and their data using cloud.

The increasing scope of service-oriented architecture is boosting the application development market growth to a large extent. The service-oriented architecture is widely used among organizations. It is involved in web-based applications in which the user can work on multiple implementation platforms. The emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence also boost the market growth.

On May 10, 2017, Microsoft Corp. announced new tools and services for the developers to modernize existing apps for every platforms and build more intelligent apps. On Nov. 15, 2017, they introduced Azure Databricks, a data platform technologies and cross-platform developer tools, a new artificial intelligence, internet of things and machine learning tools for developers. This platform would support continuous innovation and deployment of intelligent applications. On November 4, 2015, they went into partnership with Red Hat Inc. to help users to embrace hybrid cloud computing by building, deploying and managing applications.

Global Application development Market Segmentation

The global application development market is segmented into component, deployment, end-users and region. The component is sub-segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The services are further sub segmented into Integration and maintenance. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud, on premises. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, transportation, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.The global application development market is expected to grow at USD 9,336 Million by the year 2023 at a CAGR of 21%.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global application development market are International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Oracle Corp. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technology Inc. (U.S.), and Compuware Corp. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), HCL Tech (India), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Wipro LTD (India), and NEC Corp. (Japan).

Regional Analysis

The global application development market is studied for the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America, the application development market is gaining the highest market growth due to the increasing demand for cloud based applications development, which is propelling the application development market growth. Europe is an emerging application development markets due to the increasing demand of artificial intelligence, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India, are some of the leading regions in the globe in terms of market share.

Competitive Analysis

The global application development market appears to be extremely competitive. In order to target, segment and position their sensors into the global market and to drive the market growth, the companies have to come up with the advanced technological solution to maintain themselves into competitive landscape. Market leaders are investing into research and development for innovating their products continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and cost-effective product portfolio.

Intended Audience

Application development companies

Application development providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

