The Tablet Coatings Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Between 2020-2025 | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tablet Coatings Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global tablet coatings market stood at a value of around USD 707 million in 2019. The tablet coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of around USD 974.6 million by 2025.

The global tablet coatings industry is being driven by its rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector coupled with the advancing technology. The Asia Pacific is the emerging market for the product and is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period due to the growing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes in the region. Within the Asia Pacific, India and China are expected to witness a faster growth rate owing to the products’ increased demand from the generics market. North America and Europe are the mature markets in the global tablet coatings industry. In North America, the demand for solid oral dosage forms accounts for over half of its global consumption, which is aiding the industry in the region. India and China, in comparison to developed markets such as the United States and Europe, are dominating the coatings market in terms of volume. The pharmaceutical industry represents the leading application sector for the global tablet coatings industry.

With the growing pharmaceuticals industry, the demand for reduced inventory and QC testing, unlike in multi-component coating systems, has increased, leading manufacturers to produce simpler coating systems. In June 2019, Colorcon Inc. introduced one step Opadry® Enteric, a new coating, offering enteric performance for hydro-alcoholic applications in the pharmaceutical sector. The product ensures simple preparation and ease-of-use for film coating, providing greater efficiency for solvent coatings. In May 2016, BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), another leading player in the industry, sold its Kollicoat® IR Coating Systems product line to Colorcon Inc., providing greater stability and strength to Colorcon’s ready-to-use film coatings segment for immediate release forms of dietary and pharmaceuticals supplements. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the global tablet coatings industry during the forecast period.

Market Breakup by End-Uses:

Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals

On the basis of end-use, the global tablet coatings industry is categorised into pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Methyl Cellulose and Its Derivatives HPC

The major types of the feedstock of the products are methyl cellulose and its derivatives and HPC.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global tablet coatings market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry with the increased investment in the R&D sector is leading to the growth of the global tablet coatings market. Increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes, particularly in the emerging economies, is further propelling the industry forward. The rapidly advancing technology and innovation in products’ range, including formulated as well as customisable blends of coating solutions, is impacting the industry positively. With the growing demand and increased consumption of solid oral dosage forms, the industry is witnessing a further growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global tablet coatings industry for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets of tablet coatings as well as the prevailing price trends during those periods. An overview and analysis of the feedstock market have also been provided within the report for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. It also provides an assessment of the market based on Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Colorcon Inc. Sensient Technologies ( NYSE: SXT ) Evonik Industries AG ( OTCMKTS: EVKIF ) BASF SE ( OTCMKTS: BASFY ) Kerry Inc. ( OTCMKTS: KRYAY ) Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd. Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

