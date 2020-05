3D Printing Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the 3D Printing Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of 3D Printing Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The use of 3D printing in industrial applications usually refers to additive manufacturing (AM). Additive manufacturing involves a layer-by-layer addition of material to form an object referring to a three-dimensional file with the help of a software and a 3-dimensional printer.A relevant 3D printing technology is selected from the available set of technologies to implement the process. The last step involves deployment of this process across different industry verticals based on the necessity.

Rising application of 3D printing technology in healthcare is set to gain prominence as a key growth driver for this market in the forthcoming years. According to a study published in the medical journal ‘Quantitative Imaging in Medicine and Surgery’, 3D printing has attained popularity in the medical field owing to its wide-ranging applications, such as in orthopedics and tumor imaging.

The 3D printers available in the market are based on different technologies such as stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), polyjet/multijet printing (MJP), inkjet printing, electron beam melting (EBM), laser metal deposition (LMD), laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and digital light processing (DLP). DMLS, SLS, and FDM are the most widely used 3D printing technologies.

The factors that drive the 3D printing market are reduction of errors, decrease in development cost and time, and the ability to build customized products. In addition, increase in applications in healthcare and various other industries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for 3D printing market. On the contrary, high cost of 3D printing, and scarcity of skilled labors hamper the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Fused Deposition Modelling Technology is Leading the Market

*In the 3D printing process, printers use a thermoplastic filament that is heated to its melting point and then extrude it layer by layer, according to the shape and cross-section of the product, to create a three-dimensional object.

*Fuel Deposition Modelling (FDM) has applications in automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and other industries. This is an affordable solution to build durable and stable parts in these industries. It is also effective in manufacturing complex parts, the designs of which are too complex for traditional methods to execute.

*Over recent years, advancements of the technique have resulted in the deployment of low-cost FDM solutions and increased market penetration. The method is now being used for bio-printing applications using bio-synthetic polymers.

Market Segmentation

By Offering:

*Printer

*Material

*Software

*Service

By Application:

*Prototyping

*Functional Part Manufacturing

*Tooling

By Process:

*Powder Bed Fusion

*Material Extrusion

*Vat Photopolymerization

*Material Jetting

*Binder Jetting

*Directed Energy Deposition

*Sheet Lamination

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

The key players involved in the 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

Competitive Analysis:

The 3D Printing Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

