3D Display Market Great Opportunitis Available For The Venders 2014-2020|key players Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp

3D Display Market

3D display provides three dimensional visualization and a sense of depth to the viewer. 3D display is an emerging technology increasingly adopted in various fields such as gaming, photography, video, education, defense and engineering simulation. It is one of the new developments in the electronic industry as it offers a very immersive 3D viewing experience. Consumer electronics manufacturers (CEMs) are trying to change the user experience by enhancing their product displays to deliver fine 3D content. Increasing demand of 3D visualization in the entertainment, gaming, defence and medical are propelling the market growth.

However, high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content may hinder the market growth. Growing demands of the 3D display in TV’s, smart phones and health care should supplement the growth of this market.

Panasonic has launched a 3D display TV that offers full network connectivity and 3D visualization. Toshiba recently developed the L54 series TV that offers a full 3D screen experience with active motion & resolution panels. The 3D movie, Avatar, released in 2009, received a very positive response from the audiences.

Leading Players in the 3D Display Market:

Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., 3D fusion, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the 3D Display market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

