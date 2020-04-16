3D Cell Culture Market Set for Rapid Growth, To Reach CAGR of Over 19.8% by 2030 – Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “3D Cell Culture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global 3D cell culture market is estimated to be over US$ 600.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2030.

3D cell culture involves artificially growing biological cells in all three surrounding directions. In 3D cell culture, the cells are grown in in-vitro conditions which in turn mimics in-vivo conditions. Three dimensional cultures in most cases are grown in bioreactors or capsules, where the cells grow in the form of spheroids. Advent of new techniques, namely scaffold-free systems utilized for translational pathway development for tissue have been extremely crucial in incrementing the demand for 3D cell culture market in recent times. Moreover, increasing R&D investments & funding from both private and public sector in the field of cell-based research has played a significant role in increasing the demand for such products. However, lack of infrastructure for research in relation to 3D cell culture is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the 3D Cell Culture Market are:

Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., Lonza, 3D Biotek, InSphero, REPROCELL USA, Nano3D Biosciences, SYNTHECON, INCORPORATED and QGel SA, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Increasing R&D investments & funding from both private and public sector in the field of cell-based research has presented a bright prospect for the growth of 3D cell culture market. Introduction of innovative new techniques has further led to wide scale application of such techniques and application of 3D cell culture FOR artificially growing biological entities.

Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, life sciences, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, ideas to obtain latest breakthroughs in the field of life sciences. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016. Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Increasing R&D investments and spending is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

Major Applications of 3D Cell Culture Market covered are:

Drug Discovery & Toxicology

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global 3D Cell Culture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 3D Cell Culture market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 3D Cell Culture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 3D Cell Culture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Cell Culture Market Size

2.2 3D Cell Culture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 3D Cell Culture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Cell Culture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Cell Culture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales by Product

4.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Revenue by Product

4.3 3D Cell Culture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, 3D Cell Culture industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

